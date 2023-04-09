half a chair

but it's still a chair, even when there's no one sitting there for how can one sit on just half a chair which you probably could if you're half a man but who wants half a man, you don't, do you?



before my fingers type what my braininthegutter is thinking, let me stop right there. because you see, i am running out of ideas except that maybe i should start parodying the classics and the iconics once again or do some ridiculous surreal composites. well, there we go, i suddenly thought of quite a few already, all i need do is find the time to execute them. execute, yes, there's quite a few i would like to execute. hmmmm...i better stop before i incriminate myself.



i tried to find something like this shot just to make sure it has not been done before but the internet was being selfish and i couldn't find any. so i would assume that this is an original idea of mine. pat on the back; pat on the back. there's the good girl. (although i'm pretty sure one of you will find something🤣)