Previous
Next
half a chair by summerfield
Photo 3688

half a chair

but it's still a chair, even when there's no one sitting there for how can one sit on just half a chair which you probably could if you're half a man but who wants half a man, you don't, do you?

before my fingers type what my braininthegutter is thinking, let me stop right there. because you see, i am running out of ideas except that maybe i should start parodying the classics and the iconics once again or do some ridiculous surreal composites. well, there we go, i suddenly thought of quite a few already, all i need do is find the time to execute them. execute, yes, there's quite a few i would like to execute. hmmmm...i better stop before i incriminate myself.

i tried to find something like this shot just to make sure it has not been done before but the internet was being selfish and i couldn't find any. so i would assume that this is an original idea of mine. pat on the back; pat on the back. there's the good girl. (although i'm pretty sure one of you will find something🤣)
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1010% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
Very appealing
Nice tones in this edit
April 10th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
hahaha
April 10th, 2023  
Megan ace
I like half the chair, and now, I don't want half a man... though maybe depends on which half I get? :-p
Maybe macro of various parts of the chair - for when you're low on ideas (and time for executing...).
April 10th, 2023  
katy ace
I like the low POV and half image. As to the man ..........I'll pass
April 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Haha well done
April 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise