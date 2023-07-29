Previous
umbrellas

the colour version of yesterday's posting. i kind of prefer this version. the colours are more engaging and the details give the photo more interest. the black and white is more fine art though in my opinion.

thank you for your concern for my health. i had to take a break from my weekend chores and slept the whole day yesterday as i thought i was just truly tired ever since we came back from the states. my world still spins like crazy when i move my head to the right and when i get up from lying down. i laughed at myself whenever i got up from bed as i wobble and teeter like a sod. not a good feeling but you got to see the funny side of being unwell sometimes.
summerfield

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I agree, the color version is vibrant!
July 30th, 2023  
katy ace
I love the warm coming from this color shot and the very different feel it gives.

So sorry to hear you still are not feeling well but glad you are able to soldier on through it.
July 30th, 2023  
