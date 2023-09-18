strawberries and other strange things

i was trying to do a 'fill the frame' shot with those luscious strawberries when i heard the lady yelling "hi! take my picture!" so i obliged and laughed out loud when i realized she was a human strawberry -- her hat, her sunglasses, her blouse.



during our bus trip last saturday we spent two hours at the farmers' market in st. jacobs, ontario. the place was rather huge! i wasn't really going to buy anything as i was just along to take photos. i still ended up buying half a bushel of royal gala apples. i could've bought a lot more things but we weren't going back until early evening so i decided not to. but all those fresh fruits and vegetables and flowers!