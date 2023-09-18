Previous
strawberries and other strange things by summerfield
Photo 3846

strawberries and other strange things

i was trying to do a 'fill the frame' shot with those luscious strawberries when i heard the lady yelling "hi! take my picture!" so i obliged and laughed out loud when i realized she was a human strawberry -- her hat, her sunglasses, her blouse.

during our bus trip last saturday we spent two hours at the farmers' market in st. jacobs, ontario. the place was rather huge! i wasn't really going to buy anything as i was just along to take photos. i still ended up buying half a bushel of royal gala apples. i could've bought a lot more things but we weren't going back until early evening so i decided not to. but all those fresh fruits and vegetables and flowers!
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

summerfield

Lou Ann ace
Oh how cute! She was proud of her costume! 🥰
September 19th, 2023  
katy ace
I can't believe there are fresh picked berries this late in the season! A fabulous photo of them all and the human "strawberry " too
September 19th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Now there's a woman who loves her product!
September 19th, 2023  
