young onyx was very eager to take photographs last saturday when they came here for our thanksgiving dinner. he wanted very much to take a photo of his mom but she would have none of it. but this shot sort of in the style of the Olivia Parker, one of the artists previously featured in the artist challenge. i assured him it's rather artistic.speaking of artist challenge, a new one has been posted and this time a dutch artist is featured - Krista van der Niet. her still life photographs are easy enough to emulate and inspire you so i would urge you to view her website and put in an entry or two for the challenge. here's the lowdown: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48493/new-artist-challenge-the-still-life-photographs-of-krista-van-der-niet