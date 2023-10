stieglitz in colour

this is the original of the artist challenge entry https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2023-09-16 that wasn't shortlisted. the colours are just lovely and also the plane is more noticeable here than the black and white version. but the clouds are magnificent, non?for week 40 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge being famous photography, to replicate a famous photographer’s style or reinterpreting a famous photo in your own style.