Previous
stieglitz in colour by summerfield
Photo 3869

stieglitz in colour

this is the original of the artist challenge entry https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2023-09-16 that wasn't shortlisted. the colours are just lovely and also the plane is more noticeable here than the black and white version. but the clouds are magnificent, non?

for week 40 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge being famous photography, to replicate a famous photographer’s style or reinterpreting a famous photo in your own style.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1060% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

CristinaL ace
Glorious colors!
October 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A stunning sky fav
October 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise