Previous
Photo 3869
stieglitz in colour
this is the original of the artist challenge entry
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2023-09-16
that wasn't shortlisted. the colours are just lovely and also the plane is more noticeable here than the black and white version. but the clouds are magnificent, non?
for week 40 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge being famous photography, to replicate a famous photographer’s style or reinterpreting a famous photo in your own style.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
2
3
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5977
photos
180
followers
117
following
1060% complete
View this month »
3862
3863
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
3869
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
16th September 2023 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summerfield-52captures-2023
,
52wc-2023-w40
CristinaL
ace
Glorious colors!
October 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A stunning sky fav
October 12th, 2023
