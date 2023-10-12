Previous
what the ...! by summerfield
what the ...!

that was my reaction when i saw this last sunday when i came home from church. this is part of the console outside the building's lobby. i don't know what the thingamajigg is called but that is where one taps the fob key to open the door to get in. and right next to it is the eyelash. i wondered if the person noticed that her one eye has lost its eyelash.

at first i thought it was some kind of a worm, the ones rampant during the summer falling off from tree branches sometimes on unsuspecting passersby.

i wasn't going to post this photo as it really does not have any artistic value. but then i was reviewing the photos of krista van der niet, the featured artist in the new artist challenge. she has a photo of some balls with eyelashes on them. check her out and the challenge here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48493/new-artist-challenge-the-still-life-photographs-of-krista-van-der-niet
summerfield

You’ve got me too lol
October 13th, 2023  
