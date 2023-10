that was my reaction when i saw this last sunday when i came home from church. this is part of the console outside the building's lobby. i don't know what the thingamajigg is called but that is where one taps the fob key to open the door to get in. and right next to it is the eyelash. i wondered if the person noticed that her one eye has lost its eyelash.at first i thought it was some kind of a worm, the ones rampant during the summer falling off from tree branches sometimes on unsuspecting passersby.i wasn't going to post this photo as it really does not have any artistic value. but then i was reviewing the photos of krista van der niet, the featured artist in the new artist challenge. she has a photo of some balls with eyelashes on them. check her out and the challenge here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48493/new-artist-challenge-the-still-life-photographs-of-krista-van-der-niet