fly away

i never got to post this but this was the alternate ending to the april chair project. it was also meant as my posting for the "levitation" challenge for week 22 of the 52 captures challenge.



there was a mother with her baby who sat beside me at the train. the baby was ten months old and so adorably cute. she wasn't fussy but she liked touching my mask which had red poppy flower print. she also liked pulling the little camera charm on my mask. there's just something about a (quiet) baby that gives one a calming sensation. and to hear a baby laugh gives one a warm feeling. later on she rested her head on my shoulder and softy babbled. good thing she didn't barf on me. she didn't want to let me go when i was getting off the train.



been incredibly busy at work. i hope to catch up with you on the weekend.