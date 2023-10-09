Sign up
Previous
Photo 3867
frozen weeds
finally!!!! for week 15 of the 52 captures challenge, the fare was "frozen".
this evening we had our thanksgiving dinner at the church. it was lovely and as usual i played photographer.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
0
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5975
photos
180
followers
117
following
1059% complete
3860
3861
3862
3863
3864
3865
3866
3867
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
9th October 2023 10:19pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
summerfield-52captures-2023
,
52wc-2023-w15
