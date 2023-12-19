Previous
Christmas robin #2 by summerfield
Christmas robin #2

after 3 binned canvases, i finally told myself enough is enough and i had to make do with this "vision". it looked much better inside my head, believe me.

the mistletoe was an impulsive last minute addition but in here it looked like a spider 😂, a colourful spider. whatdjathunks?

went to watch the movie 'wonka' and enjoyed the visuals. there was a scene in the latter part of the movie where the protagonists were to drown in chocolate (spoiler alert!). i learned in an interview that that was real chocolate, and i've been thinking i'd want to swim in a big pool of melted chocolate. i've never seen the two willie wonka movies but i've read the story a long time ago.
summerfield

Jessica Eby
I think it looks great! The bird is cute and you did a great job with the textures of the brick and snow. I also really like the contrast of the warm yellow interior with the greys and whites of the wintry exterior!
December 20th, 2023  
