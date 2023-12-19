Christmas robin #2

after 3 binned canvases, i finally told myself enough is enough and i had to make do with this "vision". it looked much better inside my head, believe me.



the mistletoe was an impulsive last minute addition but in here it looked like a spider 😂, a colourful spider. whatdjathunks?



went to watch the movie 'wonka' and enjoyed the visuals. there was a scene in the latter part of the movie where the protagonists were to drown in chocolate (spoiler alert!). i learned in an interview that that was real chocolate, and i've been thinking i'd want to swim in a big pool of melted chocolate. i've never seen the two willie wonka movies but i've read the story a long time ago.