breakfast lunch and dinner

i decided today i would start eating my normal diet as i have gone tired of congee, a kind of chinese rice porridge with ginger. so i made a stir-fry veggies and grilled a salmon steak. i had in my deep freeze a pack of frozen 'thai' vegetables and there were quite a few pieces of baby corn. i was sampling the baby corn to see if they had thawed and cooked when this photo from a previous artist challenge came to mind https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2020-12-14 and inspired me to take a photo. donc voilà! le photo du jour.