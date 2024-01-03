Previous
i have forgotten about my new mirrorless camera! i have to blame the bronchitis. i realized today i have not even taken the box out of the bag ever since i took it home. i even have to find the darn thing because i put it in a "safe" place.

it is bigger than the olympus i'm currently using, and with the lens, it is quite heavy, it definitely won't be my "everyday carry all the time" camera.

if it snows tonight as being predicted, then tomorrow this new gizmo will be put to the test. i just hope i will like it.
Delwyn Barnett ace
Oh you must have been crook to have forgotten your new purchase! I hope you enjoy using it.
January 4th, 2024  
