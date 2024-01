one of the subway shots from last monday, and that rolling stones song came to mind. actually, every time i see a red door, i sing the song in my head. i'm not even a fan of the rolling stones.regarding the scones yesterday, some commented on the shape of the scones, as they were triangular. when i was last in bournemouth so many years ago (perhaps 1991), we went to a fancy tea shop in the high street and the scones were both triangle and round shaped. here in toronto, i very seldom see scones that are round shaped. at the tea room at the king edward hotel, however, the scones are round shaped.