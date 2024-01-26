Previous
an eldritch view by summerfield
in early december, i decalcified my electric kettle. it looked good, only, after a couple of uses, it died. since then i had resorted to either boiling water in a pot or nuking my tea water in the microwave oven (yuck!). finally, yesterday, i had enough of such ludicrous nonsense so i went to buy a replacement kettle. holy camoley! while i find the prices still reasonable the choices ranged from bizarre to fancy. the one i finally settled on buying was a 1.7L glass and stainless steel cordless kettle for $29. when switched on, there is a blue LED light and you can watch the water as it boils. whatever happened to 'the watched pot never boils"!

when i came out of the store, the heavy fog that had been enveloping the city (for a century it seems) was starting to recede. the belfry of the holy name church caught my eye. with the receding fog, and the light from the belfry, i thought it lent an eldritch feel to the structure that's actually more sinister than holy.
