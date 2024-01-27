Previous
i can buy myself flowers by summerfield
i can buy myself flowers

we had a fundraising lunch at the church today for the neighbourhood kids' summer camp as the government has stopped giving the project any subsidy. i was assigned to man the door, handing name tags and watching the donation jar. we had a small raffle for the tables' centerpieces, including this one at the dessert table. the centerpieces were made by our minister and her mother. there were more people who came, i ran out of name tags and raffle tickets. there was a couple who came in late, paid a good some but we needed two raffle tickets. the minister said she will just give her ticket. heaven knows i can made this if i wanted to and i don't need any more stuff in my abode! so i happily gave up my ticket as i also got busy clearing up at the kitchen.

we collected a good sum but of course it wasn't enough for the camp's expenses. we are scheduled to have a second fundraising lunch in march, but mayhap i will give something extra when i get paid next week.
Very thoughtful of you and the minister. I can relate to not needing more stuff. I have way too many things here already! Luckily you could take this nice picture of the centerpiece before the winner came to claim it.
Beautiful still life and colors
A good cause and it sounds as though it was a good response.
