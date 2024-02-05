the sky's the limit

this is the Royal Bank Plaza building where we had our offices for many years before we moved to the current one, just across the street in 2019. this building has been featured in my albums so many times. this is the south tower, with 38 floors and is taller than its twin building, the north tower.



"The structures each have a triangular footprint and sit on opposing corners of the square site. The exteriors of the structures are largely covered with gold-bronze glass with tan granite accents. Together, both towers contain more than 14,000 windows which project from the facade to form angular bays set into brushed aluminum frames. Six bays are grouped between piers which are covered in the same glass. The upper stories are recessed and contain three larger angled-bays between the piers." - wikipedia



this week on flash of red february, we are focusing on elements of composition with architecture. no surprise there, i had to start with this shot.