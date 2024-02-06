Previous
the Gooderham building by summerfield
Photo 3981

the Gooderham building

or Toronto's flatiron building, with the famous mural. last year, the fire escapes had been updated and refurbished/reinforced. see this 2013 shot https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2013-02-23

continuing with architecture shots for this week focusing on elements of composition, e.g., patterns, lines, curves, texture, etc.

6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

summerfield


@summerfield

Delwyn Barnett ace
Oh such an unusual POV. Awesome.
February 7th, 2024  
katy ace
What a unique perspective! It took me a moment to figure it and and make sense of it! Fabulous composition Vikki
February 7th, 2024  
