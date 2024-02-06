Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3981
the Gooderham building
or Toronto's flatiron building, with the famous mural. last year, the fire escapes had been updated and refurbished/reinforced. see this 2013 shot
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2013-02-23
continuing with architecture shots for this week focusing on elements of composition, e.g., patterns, lines, curves, texture, etc.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6092
photos
180
followers
118
following
1090% complete
View this month »
3974
3975
3976
3977
3978
3979
3980
3981
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
31st January 2024 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
,
summerfield-for2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Oh such an unusual POV. Awesome.
February 7th, 2024
katy
ace
What a unique perspective! It took me a moment to figure it and and make sense of it! Fabulous composition Vikki
February 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close