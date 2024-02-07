the new city hall

not actually new as it had been completed and opened to the public in 1965.



i had a meeting at the sheraton hotel which was just across the street south of the city hall. opting to walk above ground, i thought why not take a few shots.



itiofd, the lights on those arches were so glaringly bright they made the building quite dull. so i toned them down in ribbet using sunless tan and to my surprise the details of the lights came to the fore. i kind of like it.



one of the big shots at the office saw me this morning to say he had heard i was retiring. he's sad because he was hired by my late boss when boss was the national chair of the business law group. so the news is out there. in fact i might not wait out the remaining four months and 3 weeks. i really have no more motivation to work. so many stories to write, so many places to photograph, so many canvases to paint on. to do them at my leisure.