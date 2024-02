this is Toronto's old city hall, a Romanesque-style civic building and former court house. the Toronto City Council was housed here from 1899 to 1966 and a provincial court house until 2023. it remains one of the Toronto's most prominent structures.this structure is just across the road to the southeast of the new city hall. that clock tower is the same clock tower in the february 2 photo. the building has been designated as a heritage building.see also: https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2017-04-01 (note that the building on the left wasn't in existence yet six years ago)