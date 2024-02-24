fengshui jade

went downtown to have lunch with my sister. i planned to take a shot of the CN tower but there was one problem. i forgot to bring the camera! 🤣 so i just made the extreme cold an excuse not to walk down there, because of course i can always take a photo with my iphone.



then i remembered that the challenge this week at 52 frames is complementary colours (again!) and i couldn't find any other stuff except this new fengshui jade bracelet. hence, after shooting this on a red fabric, i decided it would also be flash of red post for today.



-o0o-

i am writing a story and i have now 6 chapters so i thought i'd better give my protagonists permanent names. i've been using regular names (just whatever came to mind at the time of writing) but there are quite a few people i know with those names so i had to think of more unusual names.