wired up

i thought that i might have posted a shot of this previously but i can't seem to find it in any of my albums. i remember shooting this with two birds perched on it, but i could be wrong. my brain doesn't work the way it used to anymore, methinks. that's my story and i'm sticking to it.



-o0o-



Partner these male names with the female names:



male:

Cian

Carter

Jackson



female:

Ellery

Irene

Carys