one of spring's promises by summerfield
an older lady at church celebrates her birthday tomorrow, without her family. her children and their families live in Vancouver out west of Canada, and her husband is in the hospital. i feel kind of sorry for her and i always hitch a ride with her on occasion so i thought i'd get some flowers to cheer her up. went to st lawrence market where everything on a sunday afternoon would be cheap and tulips were $10 for 3 bunches when the regular price is $3.99. she was quite happy.

end of the negative space theme for flash of red 2024.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

summerfield

ace
