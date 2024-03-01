Previous
flash of red 2024 by summerfield
Photo 4005

flash of red 2024

done and dusted. until next year, although what's to keep us from doing another month of black and white at some point before next year, non?

itiofd i re-processed the flash of red photo so the red heart would show better in the calendar. it's still the same photo, only i adjusted the contrast and upped the exposure.

i couldn't find any daffodils or jonquils to post for today's st. david day for our welsh friends. but happy st. david's day to you all.
1st March 2024

summerfield

summerfield
summerfield
John Falconer ace
A great mixture of lovely images.
March 2nd, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
Really lovely Flash of Red calendar! A wonderful variety of shapes, lines, tone etc etc. I say if the mood hits to do another B&W month sometime, go for it. Thanks for the St David’s Day wishes!
March 2nd, 2024  
