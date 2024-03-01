Sign up
Photo 4005
Photo 4005
flash of red 2024
done and dusted. until next year, although what's to keep us from doing another month of black and white at some point before next year, non?
itiofd i re-processed the flash of red photo so the red heart would show better in the calendar. it's still the same photo, only i adjusted the contrast and upped the exposure.
i couldn't find any daffodils or jonquils to post for today's st. david day for our welsh friends. but happy st. david's day to you all.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;
6118
photos
181
followers
117
following
1097% complete
View this month »
3998
3999
4000
4001
4002
4003
4004
4005
10
2
365-still
1st March 2024 10:12pm
Tags
for2024
,
summerfield-for2024
John Falconer
ace
A great mixture of lovely images.
March 2nd, 2024
Mary Siegle
ace
Really lovely Flash of Red calendar! A wonderful variety of shapes, lines, tone etc etc. I say if the mood hits to do another B&W month sometime, go for it. Thanks for the St David’s Day wishes!
March 2nd, 2024
