i couldn't resist it. yesterday when walking to the bus stop (i had 2 minutes to get there) to go to my office, i saw my shadow on the grass. i actually ignored and went past it because i wanted to catch that bus. but before i could cross the street, i decided to go back and take a couple of shots for the current vivian maier artist challenge.in July 2018, i went to see an exhibition of Vivian Maier's photographs. it was a massive and extensive collection. https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2018-07-02 i even bought a book of her self-portraits. she has a shot similar to this which is also in colour and that's where i got the idea. it is not found in the website though. so the closest i can compare this is with this shot:the lowdown on the artist challenge is here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48972/artists-challenge-begins also for the current tag challenge. my tags were 'grass' and 'sky'. that should fit, methinks.