well past its youth by summerfield
well past its youth

it's true! i've finally ran out of ideas. it was snowing all day but it was a stupid kind of snow, what remains now is just slushy ice on the ground. i couldn't go out because, well, it was snowing. i looked around the unit and all i have are the dead tulips which i should've thrown away by now, and a teapot from church that i couldn't clean. the church elder told me to ditch it as it's no good. but why throw a teapot when i could have it as a prop especially on days that i have ran out of ideas, non?

did a bit of light painting. it's meh! not too thrilled about it. i thought the tulips looked too dead but why wouldn't they? they're dead and dead is dead, no two ways about it. fairy lights wouldn't have improved the image, would it? and the camera is acting up, i don't know why this is in black and white. it's not even february!

isn't there a challenge about 'past its time' or something like that? i'm lazy to search; it's late and i need to work at the office tomorrow, which i'm not so thrilled about.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

summerfield

Wendy ace
You are so lucky that this is B&W - 'cuz the challenge you are looking for is bw-88 which is past its best.
Go for it! It's in the running!
March 20th, 2024  
