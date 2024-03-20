a still life

i could never get this lighting thing down. it's not even a hit or miss; with me it's always a miss. it bothers me that the right part of the lip of the vase blended with the background despite me shining a light on it. maybe i should stick to high key shots.



it was cold today. irritating cold and the weather was miserable. a church friend called me to invite me to her birthday do on the weekend and when she asked what i was doing at that moment, i told her i was just watching the snow fall. i could not go out as the sidewalks were icy and slippery, and it was rather windy.



