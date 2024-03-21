Previous
pig in a blanket by summerfield
Photo 4025

pig in a blanket

i don't think miss rosetta will be smiling when she finds out what a "pig in a blanket" actually is. 😂

i came up with this idea just when i had decided i won't post because, well, i didn't have anything reasonably exciting to post and i wasn't too keen on looking at the archives. i was lazy to go out as the sidewalks were quite slippery and there was a strong wind that made the temps unappealing. -3 is nothing, but when there's a strong wind, that's another animal altogether.

i hope i didn't give you any craving for the actual pig in a blanket. but if you do have some, down it with some good ale.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise