there's a bird on my hat!

if you ask me what this photo signifies, my answer would be "i have not the slightest idea!" why? because, i just don't. as i was browsing the internet, i found a caricature of a woman wearing a hat with a bird on it and since i have a damned bird just sitting on the shelf, i thought i had better make use of it. so i pasted it on top of one of my hats and took a photo, but that shot just didn't cut it. the hat had to be on someone's head. and since there was no other someone in this household, that meant it had to be me. there was one problem though: i looked like a fright today because i had the snow and cold as my excuses for working from home when i'm supposed to be working from the office, which means that i didn't bother to make my face look decent. what to do? take an old self-portrait, preferably one that looks a little bit like me and photoshop it on the hat with bird photo. et le voilà!



note to self: get rid of turtle neck tops, they emphasize your manly jaw! 😂



for the six-word story challenge.