jiggumbob!

i have a small collection of useless things, useless at least to me. i stop and forget everything whenever i see anything shiny on the ground. even when i am out and determined to conquer the whole universe, i see shiny and it's enough for me to put off the conquering. the other thingamajiggers are somewhere in this godforsaken apartment. here, there's a white gold wedding ring with 'Barbie and something and date' engraved inside; one earring, another earring, and a Pandora pseudo-sapphire ring, and a gold button. the wedding ring is the only one that is real white gold, the others are gold-plated.



in the past i had also found a 1.5 carat diamond which i would guess fell off a woman's engagement ring. i had it examined at the shop of Yazmin, my jeweller friend, and it was indeed real diamond (which is sitting in my safety deposit box in the bank with my other jewelry). at one time there was also a bigger diamond stone which was unfortunately not real but a cubic zirconia.



jiggumbob is an archaic word for something that is indefinable or useless.