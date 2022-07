catch up 1-4

i, too, have been catching up with the world watercolor month's prompts. i'm taking a page from my fellow artsy-fartsies in doing my catch ups in smaller scale, mine being 4 in a page. anything smaller than this, i won't be able to see.



no need to comment as i'm only playing ketchup with my artsy buddies, but if you do, i thank you so much.