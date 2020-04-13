Previous
Orange Tip on Rhododendron by susiemc
Orange Tip on Rhododendron

There are a lot of these pretty little butterflies in the garden at the moment but unlike the more common peacocks and tortoiseshells these orange tip rarely settle. I got one shot at this and then it was off.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Sue Cooper

Valerie Chesney ace
Delightful...same here Sue
April 19th, 2020  
