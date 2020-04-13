Sign up
Photo 1633
Orange Tip on Rhododendron
There are a lot of these pretty little butterflies in the garden at the moment but unlike the more common peacocks and tortoiseshells these orange tip rarely settle. I got one shot at this and then it was off.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
13th April 2020 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
butterfly
,
rhododendron
,
orange tip
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful...same here Sue
April 19th, 2020
