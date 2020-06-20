Sign up
Photo 1663
Tortoiseshell on Buddleia
No sooner is the buddleia in flower then the butterflies arrive.
20th June 2020
20th Jun 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4223
photos
75
followers
56
following
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
20th June 2020 8:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
tortoiseshell
,
buddleia
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice capture. Around here it's the milkweed that attracts the monarchs, but it's not in bloom yet so, it's lovely to see your pretty Tortoiseshell.
June 23rd, 2020
Jesika
He looks straight out of the box too, lovely butterfly
June 23rd, 2020
