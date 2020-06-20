Previous
Next
Tortoiseshell on Buddleia by susiemc
Photo 1663

Tortoiseshell on Buddleia

No sooner is the buddleia in flower then the butterflies arrive.
20th June 2020 20th Jun 20

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
455% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Nice capture. Around here it's the milkweed that attracts the monarchs, but it's not in bloom yet so, it's lovely to see your pretty Tortoiseshell.
June 23rd, 2020  
Jesika
He looks straight out of the box too, lovely butterfly
June 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise