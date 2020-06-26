Sign up
Photo 1667
Ruddy Darter
Another of the many dragonflies at Berrington Lake
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
dragonfly
,
national trust
,
ruddy darter
,
berrington lake
Kaylynn
Those wings are amazing works of art. Nice photo
June 28th, 2020
