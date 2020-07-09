Sign up
Photo 1674
Tortoiseshell
A very cooperative butterfly. This was taken at Westonbury Mill Water Gardens a few days ago.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
8th July 2020 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
tortoiseshell
,
westonbury mill
judith deacon
ace
Gorgeous, so many butterflies around this year.
July 17th, 2020
