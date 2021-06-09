Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1774
Banded Demoiselle (Female)
Taken at Westonbury Mill Water Gardens
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4697
photos
78
followers
57
following
486% complete
View this month »
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
Latest from all albums
895
896
897
898
899
900
901
902
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
9th June 2021 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
damselfly
,
herefordshire
,
banded demoiselle
,
westonbury mill
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture Sue
June 20th, 2021
Sue Cooper
ace
@phil_sandford
Thanks Phil. I did take rather a lot to get a good one.
June 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close