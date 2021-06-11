Sign up
Photo 1774
Mullein Moth Caterpillar
We spotted this today while walking around some gardens. Thanks to mr Google I was able to identify it. I would love to see the moth that emerges from it, it must be huge.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
11th June 2021 11:46am
Tags
caterpillar
,
mullein moth caterpillar
