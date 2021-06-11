Previous
Mullein Moth Caterpillar by susiemc
Mullein Moth Caterpillar

We spotted this today while walking around some gardens. Thanks to mr Google I was able to identify it. I would love to see the moth that emerges from it, it must be huge.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
