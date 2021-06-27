Previous
Well Hidden by susiemc
Photo 1776

Well Hidden

This female mallard was very difficult to spot by the lake at Berrington Hall.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Sue Cooper

bkb in the city
Great capture
July 4th, 2021  
