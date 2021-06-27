Sign up
Photo 1776
Well Hidden
This female mallard was very difficult to spot by the lake at Berrington Hall.
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
29th June 2021 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
mallard
,
national trust
,
berrington hall
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 4th, 2021
