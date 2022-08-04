Sign up
Photo 1871
Peacock on Lacecap Hydrangea
How very considerate of this beautiful peacock butterfly to settle on this lovely hydrangea and then to stay there long enough for me to take a few photos.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
1st August 2022 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
peacock
,
garden
,
cap
,
butterfly
,
lace
,
hydrangea
