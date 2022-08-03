Previous
Large White on Verbena Bonariensis by susiemc
Large White on Verbena Bonariensis

Butterflies absolutely love these flowers. Of course there are always more white butterflies than anything else but they're still pretty and they lay eggs which become caterpillars which are an important food source for bluetits.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018
