Photo 1871
Large White on Verbena Bonariensis
Butterflies absolutely love these flowers. Of course there are always more white butterflies than anything else but they're still pretty and they lay eggs which become caterpillars which are an important food source for bluetits.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5211
photos
70
followers
52
following
513% complete
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1312
1313
1873
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
Views
4
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
29th July 2022 10:50am
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
large white
,
verbena bonariensis
