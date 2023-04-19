Sign up
Photo 1928
Oystercatcher
This fellow was on one of the islands in the lake at the nature reserve we went to yesterday. I love oystercatchers, I think they're beautiful birds.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5518
photos
66
followers
49
following
528% complete
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1927
1928
1569
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
18th April 2023 11:51am
Tags
bird
,
wader
,
oystercatcher
,
herefordshire wildlife trust
,
bodenham lake nature reserve
Joanne Diochon
ace
Quite an impressive beak and love that intense eye.
April 19th, 2023
