Oystercatcher by susiemc
Oystercatcher

This fellow was on one of the islands in the lake at the nature reserve we went to yesterday. I love oystercatchers, I think they're beautiful birds.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Joanne Diochon ace
Quite an impressive beak and love that intense eye.
April 19th, 2023  
