Photo 1927
Holly Blue
We saw this lovely butterfly while walking in Bodenham Lake Nature Reserve today. I think it's a holly blue.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5516
photos
66
followers
49
following
527% complete
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1927
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
18th April 2023 1:55pm
Tags
wildlife
,
butterfly
,
herefordshire
,
blue butterfly
,
holly blue
,
herefordshire wildlife trust
,
bodenham lake
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet find and capture!
April 18th, 2023
