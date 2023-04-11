An Unusual Visitor

Great White Egrets are very rare here in Britain and here we have one visiting our pond!! It's been seen a few times in the village over the last couple of weeks and one evening Chris had a very brief sighting of it just taking off from the edge of the pond.This morning it was by the pond when I got up and looked out of the landing window. Fortunately it stayed around long enough for me to go downstairs and get my camera and take some photos. As you can see it's been ringed. I'll contact the BTO (British Trust for Ornithology} and try and find out where it came from. Apparently there is a breeding project in Somerset run by the RSPB so it's possible it came from there where it will have been ringed as a chick.

Hopefully it hasn't taken any fish. When Chris constructed the pond he tried to make it heron proof (he wasn't expecting a great white egret to visit). The pond is deep with steep sides and herons and egrets like to stand in water up to their knees to catch fish. That wouldn't be possible in this pond.