Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1982
A Handsome Fellow at Wakehurst
This pheasant was wandering around the iris garden in the previous picture. He looks so lovely in the sun.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5984
photos
64
followers
48
following
543% complete
View this month »
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
Latest from all albums
1975
1976
1977
1982
1978
1979
1980
1981
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
10th June 2024 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
pheasant
,
wakehurst
Pat Knowles
ace
The males especially look wonderful in the sun.
June 14th, 2024
Michelle
Such a beauty
June 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close