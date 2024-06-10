Previous
A Handsome Fellow at Wakehurst by susiemc
A Handsome Fellow at Wakehurst

This pheasant was wandering around the iris garden in the previous picture. He looks so lovely in the sun.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Pat Knowles ace
The males especially look wonderful in the sun.
June 14th, 2024  
Michelle
Such a beauty
June 14th, 2024  
