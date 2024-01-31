Change......

Hoping for a change in the weather, a change in our obnoxious, unfeeling, uncaring, greedy, selfish government.



Hoping for a change in the hearts of the aggressive belligerent, leaders of this war torn planet.



And speaking of a change in the weather...... While we are all busy doing our bit to recycle reduce and reuse, why is nobody asking what the carbon footprint is, of the wars in Ukraine, Gazza, etc. Not to mention the ongoing carbon footprint of maintaining the various armed forces around the world, even in peace time.



You might be shocked and horrified if you did. As long as these wars go on, any effort we make to reduce our carbon emissions is just pissing in the wind. ☹️