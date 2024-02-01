Previous
Fun with the lights out by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1127

Fun with the lights out

Just messing around with Long exposures, a wine glass and painting with a laser pointer.

If you would like to to see my @fiveplustwo legend theme collaboration with the fabulous @sporenmaken .................. go here - https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2024-02-02
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhh....how odd........(and I mean that most sincerely) :)
February 1st, 2024  
