Previous
Photo 1127
Fun with the lights out
Just messing around with Long exposures, a wine glass and painting with a laser pointer.
If you would like to to see my
@fiveplustwo
legend theme collaboration with the fabulous
@sporenmaken
.................. go here -
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2024-02-02
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
1
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3902
photos
141
followers
161
following
308% complete
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
Tags
light
,
exposure
,
glass
,
painting
,
long
,
laser
,
pointer
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohhh....how odd........(and I mean that most sincerely) :)
February 1st, 2024
