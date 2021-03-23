Sign up
99 / 365
Looking at the big sky......
Wild Windswept and Winsome......... Or at least that's what Kitty tells me. I'm not so sure about the winsome myself. :)
And even an appropriate musical link....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sV7w5TaYjRA
My contribution to this week's fiveplustwo-outdoors theme.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
Tags
portrait
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-outdoors
