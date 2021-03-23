Previous
Looking at the big sky...... by swillinbillyflynn
99 / 365

Looking at the big sky......

Wild Windswept and Winsome......... Or at least that's what Kitty tells me. I'm not so sure about the winsome myself. :)

And even an appropriate musical link.... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sV7w5TaYjRA

My contribution to this week's fiveplustwo-outdoors theme.
