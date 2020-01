Honoring and Remembering Martin Luther King

Today is a national holiday in the US, honoring Martin Luther King. He was a Nobel Peace Prize winner, a key leader in the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s, assassinated at the height of that era (1968) and famously eulogized by Robert F. Kennedy who was, himself, assassinated during his campaign for nomination for the presidency a few months later (in 1968). I was in college then - it was definitely a turbulent time.

This memorial is in Washington DC.