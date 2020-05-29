Previous
Skyscrapers Visit the House of Mirrors by taffy
Photo 2393

Skyscraper 1: Makes me look wide!
Skyscraper 2: Makes me look narrow!
Low-Rise: Makes me look squat!

Fun with reflections on my 2 miles walk today.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Taffy

@taffy
Lisa Poland ace
They remind me of the buildings in Barcelona, except they actually look like that! Very cool.
May 30th, 2020  
