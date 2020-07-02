The Upside of Retirement

We have made it to Beaver Island and are settling in. Arrived to dead car battery, borrowed the old van used by the airline company (island life - so unlike the city) who gave it to us to use overnight, spent the day unpacking boxes and getting the cars working, and in a few more days will feel settled. We went for a walk tonight and I really liked the contrast seeing Jim walking along the beach in contrast to walking outside his university office in the b&w shot posted last week. It's wonderful to be able to walk out our door and have this to wander in, rather than the city. So far the island is free of Covid-19, so hoping like mad that it stays that way.