Just Baby and Me

It was SO exciting to see the loons feeding on Barney's Lake -- and being able to view them from the shore. I had my long lens with me (taken yesterday when I also took the moon shot) and when I downloaded the photos, this one really thrilled me -- the baby loon was looking right at me, just as mom (or dad?) popped up from its dive. More than a little luck in capturing them together like this.