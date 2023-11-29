Previous
Bridges Create Connections by taffy
Photo 3059

Bridges Create Connections

I took my Z8 out 'for a spin' and used it for this HDR of 5 shots, looking west along the main fork of the Chicago River. I believe that I'm going to be very happy with it!
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Taffy

KV ace
Awesome results… nice focus, composition, edit, light, and tones.
November 30th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing constructions , great pov, light and tons.
November 30th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is fantastic! Sweet home Chicago!
November 30th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Sounds like your new best buddy 📷
November 30th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Outstanding.
November 30th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Fantastic capture, great job!
December 1st, 2023  
