Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3059
Bridges Create Connections
I took my Z8 out 'for a spin' and used it for this HDR of 5 shots, looking west along the main fork of the Chicago River. I believe that I'm going to be very happy with it!
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
6
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4180
photos
364
followers
163
following
838% complete
View this month »
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
29th November 2021 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
chicago
,
new_camera
,
chicago_river
,
nikonz8
KV
ace
Awesome results… nice focus, composition, edit, light, and tones.
November 30th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing constructions , great pov, light and tons.
November 30th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is fantastic! Sweet home Chicago!
November 30th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Sounds like your new best buddy 📷
November 30th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Outstanding.
November 30th, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Fantastic capture, great job!
December 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close